McCormick’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially at McCormick Post Acute. If you’re in nursing or rehab therapy, there are solid options with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: McCormick Post Acute

McCormick Post Acute Location: McCormick, SC (near Evans, GA; Greenwood & Abbeville, SC)

(near Evans, GA; Greenwood & Abbeville, SC) Type: Part-time

Pay: $27–$35/hour

Hands-on rehab role helping residents regain strength and independence in a close-knit, team-focused facility. Flexible scheduling, career growth support, and new grads are welcome.

Employer: McCormick Post Acute

McCormick Post Acute Location: McCormick, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $30–$36/hour + shift differentials (Nights: +$4/hr, Weekends: +$5/hr)

Skilled nursing role providing direct resident care with 12-hour shifts (days or nights) and strong shift differentials. Great fit if you want steady part-time work in long-term care and a supportive, family-style team.

Employer: McCormick Post Acute

McCormick Post Acute Location: McCormick, SC (short drive from Greenwood & Abbeville)

(short drive from Greenwood & Abbeville) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$60/hour

Lead rehab care for residents while working closely with PTAs and nursing staff. Comes with health benefits, paid vacation/sick time, holidays, and 401(k) with match, and is open to new grad PTs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.