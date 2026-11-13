💰 Flood recovery help for McCaysville businesses

If your business was hit by the recent flooding in McCaysville, WorkSource Georgia’s Rapid Response Team has pulled together a detailed list of recovery resources.

You can:

Go online to www.WorkSourceGeorgia.com to see the full list of help available

to see the full list of help available Reach out to Erick Youngberg for local support at: 400 West Main Street, Suite 100, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Phone: 706-632-4450

for local support at:

These resources are meant specifically for businesses affected by the flooding, to help you navigate next steps and available assistance.