Healthcare hiring around McCalla, AL is steady right now, with options from clinic work to home visits. If you want better hours, more flexibility, or a new specialty, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CURECARE

CURECARE Location: McCalla, AL (home-based visits)

Type: Per diem / flexible schedule

Per diem / flexible schedule Pay: Hourly pay based on experience

Provide infusion therapy in patients’ homes instead of rushing around a hospital floor. This role offers flexible hours (at least 20 hours of availability per month), mileage reimbursement, and support from CureCare’s clinical and corporate teams.

Employer: American Family Care (AFC)

Location: McCalla, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base pay + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Work in a busy urgent care clinic with 100% outpatient care, no overnights, and no call. AFC offers a flexible, shift-based schedule, full benefits, malpractice coverage, 401(k) with match, PTO, and CME resources.

Employer: Cheaha Eye Associates PC

Location: McCalla, AL

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $14.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help patients choose frames, dispense lenses, and assist with eye exams and testing. This job comes with health insurance, vision benefits, 401(k), retirement plan, paid time off, and employee discounts.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.