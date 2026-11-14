McBee is busy right now for CDL drivers. If you want steady hours, home time, and solid benefits, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Location: McBee, SC

Type: Internship (CDL A, home daily yard role)

Internship (CDL A, home daily yard role) Pay: About $1,139/week ($28.48/hour, ~40 hrs/week)

Local yard position with Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM start and home daily. Includes weekly pay, paid training, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO starting Day 1, 401(k) with match, uniforms and boot allowance, and more. Route is mostly yard work with local deliveries as needed, handling steel load securement only when on the road.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: McBee, SC (29101)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Category: Drivers Home Daily

Drivers Home Daily Pay: About $1,139/week ($28.48/hour, ~40 hrs/week)

Dedicated solo Class A CDL role with a local, home-daily yard position and deliveries as needed. You get paid weekly, PTO from Day 1, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) with company match, uniforms and boot allowance, and employee discounts. Trucks are 3 years old or newer with 24/7 roadside maintenance, so you focus on the route, not repairs.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: McBee, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

CDL-A flatbed job hauling regional and over-the-road industrial and commercial loads. You’ll run modern, well-maintained equipment with a safety-first focus, handling load securement, tarping, and DOT-compliant inspections. Good fit if you already know flatbed securement and tarping and want more miles beyond local-only work.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.