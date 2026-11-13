McBee’s plants are busy right now, and a few key roles are open for folks who like making things run better, faster, and safer.

Employer: Lochinvar, LLC (A. O. Smith)

Lochinvar, LLC (A. O. Smith) Location: McBee, SC (fully on-site, relocation package available)

(fully on-site, relocation package available) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the Continuous Improvement program for the McBee facility. You’ll drive Lean and Six Sigma projects, run time studies, map processes, and lead Kaizen events to boost productivity and cut waste.

Employer: Primo Brands

Location: McBee, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,338–$98,992 + bonus eligible

Oversee night-shift production, lead a team of associates, and keep lines running safely and on schedule. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, ESPP, paid time off, and more) and is ideal if you have a few years of manufacturing leadership.

Employer: AreOnePath

Location: McBee, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support manufacturing of residential and commercial water heating and treatment products. You’ll design and optimize welding processes, write and qualify weld procedures, troubleshoot weld defects, and work with design and quality teams on new products and automation.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail, and you might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.