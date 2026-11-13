Mazomanie’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in plastics. If you like hands-on work in a clean, climate‑controlled plant, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Plastic Ingenuity

Plastic Ingenuity Location: Mazomanie, WI

Mazomanie, WI Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, 3rd shift Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on machine setup, repair, and steady operation so parts stay within quality standards. Good fit if you enjoy mechanical troubleshooting, want ongoing training, and don’t mind standing, lifting, and working around heat.

Employer: Plastic Ingenuity

Plastic Ingenuity Location: Mazomanie, WI

Mazomanie, WI Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, 2nd shift Salary: Not listed

You’ll set up and run extruder jobs, change dies and rolls, and keep the line running smoothly. Great if you’re a self‑motivated problem solver who likes using hand tools and doesn’t mind lifting and working on elevated platforms.

Employer: Plastic Ingenuity

Plastic Ingenuity Location: Mazomanie, WI

Mazomanie, WI Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, 3rd shift Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the 2nd shift role—setting up, monitoring, and maintaining the extruder—but on the overnight shift. Ideal if you prefer night hours and want a steady, skills-based production job.

Employer: Plastic Ingenuity

Plastic Ingenuity Location: Mazomanie, WI

Mazomanie, WI Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, 2nd shift Salary: $20.60/hour plus 2nd shift differential

Work in a clean, climate‑controlled area inspecting and packing finished products to customer specs. Good entry point if you have strong attention to detail, can work on your feet, and want a clear, structured role on the production floor.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or different shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.