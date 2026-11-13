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Mazomanie
🏭 Several Manufacturing Openings in Mazomanie, WI (All Shifts)
10 days ago
Mazomanie’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in plastics. If you like hands-on work in a clean, climate‑controlled plant, these roles are worth a look.
Machine Technician (Operator) – 3rd Shift (9:45 PM – 6 AM)
- Employer: Plastic Ingenuity
- Location: Mazomanie, WI
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on machine setup, repair, and steady operation so parts stay within quality standards. Good fit if you enjoy mechanical troubleshooting, want ongoing training, and don’t mind standing, lifting, and working around heat.
Extruder Operator – 2nd Shift (1:45 PM – 10 PM)
- Employer: Plastic Ingenuity
- Location: Mazomanie, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll set up and run extruder jobs, change dies and rolls, and keep the line running smoothly. Great if you’re a self‑motivated problem solver who likes using hand tools and doesn’t mind lifting and working on elevated platforms.
Extruder Operator – 3rd Shift (9:45 PM – 6 AM)
- Employer: Plastic Ingenuity
- Location: Mazomanie, WI
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Same core duties as the 2nd shift role—setting up, monitoring, and maintaining the extruder—but on the overnight shift. Ideal if you prefer night hours and want a steady, skills-based production job.
Inspector Packer – 2nd Shift (1:45 PM – 10 PM)
- Employer: Plastic Ingenuity
- Location: Mazomanie, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: $20.60/hour plus 2nd shift differential
Work in a clean, climate‑controlled area inspecting and packing finished products to customer specs. Good entry point if you have strong attention to detail, can work on your feet, and want a clear, structured role on the production floor.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or different shifts listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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