📋 Maywood IL Admin Jobs: Multiple Hospital Roles Up to $25/hr

Maywood’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health / Loyola Medicine

Trinity Health / Location: Maywood, IL (Loyola campus)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $18.00 – $24.44 per hour

Front desk role in the Employee Health department, greeting staff, answering phones, checking people in and out, and managing appointments with Microsoft Bookings. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of work experience, are comfortable with computers, and want strong benefits starting day one (medical, dental, vision, 403(b), tuition help, discounts).

Employer: Loyola Medicine

Location: Maywood, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, Day shift

Pay: $21.12 – $25.53 per hour

Clinic-based scheduling role, lining up patient appointments across sites, handling high call volume, and doing insurance verification. Best for someone with an Associate’s degree (or equivalent) and 3+ years of admin or healthcare scheduling experience who’s confident using multiple computer systems.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail and might spark an idea for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.