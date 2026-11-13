Mays Chapel has a nice mix of hands-on care and leadership roles right now, from bedside pediatrics to hospice management and imaging support.

Below are several solid healthcare openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: East Palestine Elementary School (home care agency)

East Palestine Elementary School (home care agency) Location: Mays Chapel / Lutherville, MD (home setting)

(home setting) Type: Full-time , night shifts 10 PM – 6 AM

, night shifts Pay: $26–$42 per hour (time-and-a-half over 40 hrs)

One-on-one nursing with a 4-year-old using a G-tube & BiPAP in the home. They will train on G-tube, trach, and vent care, and offer health, dental, vision after 90 days full-time, weekly pay, and ongoing education.

Employer: Stella Maris Inc

Location: Mays Chapel, MD

Type: Full-time , leadership

, leadership Pay: $43.72–$74.70 per hour

Lead and mentor a home hospice team, oversee clinical services, quality measures, and staff development. Role comes with PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, 403(b) with match, and strong health benefits; ideal for RNs with 3–5+ years hospice experience looking to step up.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Mays Chapel, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support technologists and radiologists in an academic medical setting—prepping patients, helping with positioning and transport, keeping rooms ready, and handling basic clerical and EMR tasks. Good fit if you like fast-paced clinical work and patient contact without needing a license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.