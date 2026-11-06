🚌 Maynardville Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Maynardville has some solid driving jobs right now, from local parts delivery to hauling oversized homes. If you like being on the road and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clayton

Clayton Location: Maynardville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior Class A CDL role hauling oversized and overweight homes for Clayton. You’ll run regional routes, handle permits and logs, and work closely with pilot cars, with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Clayton

Clayton Location: Maynardville, TN

Type: Full-time

Travel: 2–3 nights per week

Salary: Not listed

Support the toter driver by escorting oversized homes, calling out hazards on CB, and helping with lights, tires, and inspections. Good fit if you like road time, teamwork, and don’t mind some overnight travel.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Maynardville, TN

Type: Full-time

CDL Required: No

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and help in the store when needed. Great option if you have a valid license, can lift parts, and want steady hours without needing a CDL.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.