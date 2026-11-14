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Mayfield
📅 Two-day Christmas bazaar at Mayfield cathedral
2 days ago
📅 Christmas bazaar at St. John’s Cathedral in Mayfield
St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield, Lackawanna County has kicked off its annual two-day Christmas Bazaar.
Visitors can:
- Start holiday shopping early
- Enjoy homemade pierogis and traditional baked goods
- Browse handcrafted gifts
- Take part in basket raffles
The bazaar began on Friday and runs for two days at St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield. If you’re looking for local food, gifts, and a festive atmosphere, this is a good weekend stop.
More Info: Annual Christmas bazaar returns to Mayfield cathed...
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