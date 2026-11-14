📅 Christmas bazaar at St. John’s Cathedral in Mayfield

St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield, Lackawanna County has kicked off its annual two-day Christmas Bazaar.

Visitors can:

Start holiday shopping early

Enjoy homemade pierogis and traditional baked goods

and Browse handcrafted gifts

Take part in basket raffles

The bazaar began on Friday and runs for two days at St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield. If you’re looking for local food, gifts, and a festive atmosphere, this is a good weekend stop.