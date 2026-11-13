Mayfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital specialists to flexible in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Mayfield, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-employed GI role with a focus on inpatient care, plus the option to build some outpatient practice. You’ll work with an established GI team, use existing endoscopy services, and have APRN and support staff backing you up.

Employer: Advantage Senior Care

Location: Mayfield, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Help seniors with daily life—meals, light cleaning, errands, bathing, and companionship—in their homes and community settings. This role offers a flexible schedule, 401(k), and steady, meaningful one-on-one work; driver’s license required, BLS preferred.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—local spots like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.