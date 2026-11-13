📅 Mayfield High bowling match at Christian County High

Mayfield High School’s girls and boys varsity bowling teams will play an away match at Christian County High School on November 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM.

Families, students, and fans are welcome to come out and support the teams on the road.

What: MHS Bowling (GV/BV) match

MHS Bowling (GV/BV) match When: 11/17/2026, 5:30 PM

Where: Christian County High School (away match for Mayfield)

You can also add this event to your calendar using the Google Calendar or iCal links on the school’s event page so you don’t forget.