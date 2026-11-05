🏥 Mayfield KY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Travel Pay

Healthcare hiring is steady in Mayfield, KY right now, with options in the hospital, long‑term acute care, and travel/home health world.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Jackson Purchase Medical Center

Lifepoint Health® / Location: Mayfield, KY

Type: Part-time (posting notes full-time days schedule)

Part-time (posting notes full-time days schedule) Salary: Not listed

CT role in the area’s main acute care hospital. You’ll handle CT imaging, contrast, and patient education, plus be part of a full benefits package with PTO, tuition help, 401(k) match, and wellness programs. Requires KY Radiation Operator Certificate, ARRT registration, and BLS.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare

Location: Mayfield, KY (Long Term Acute Care facility)

(Long Term Acute Care facility) Type: Full-time, Tues–Thurs, 6a–6p

Full-time, Bonus: $3,000 sign-on

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift RT role in a long-term acute care setting, focused on adult/geriatric patients. You’ll manage vents, neb treatments, blood gases, trach care, and equipment checks, with strong emphasis on documentation and safety. Requires state RT license, BLS on hire, and ACLS within 90 days.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Mayfield, KY

Type: Full-time, travel assignment

Full-time, Salary: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (exact rate not listed)

Travel L&D RN role with one recruiter for your whole assignment, no mid‑contract pay cuts, and referral bonuses up to $1,000. Good fit if you like bouncing between partner facilities while keeping one main travel employer.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Mayfield, KY & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, travel , home health

Full-time, , home health Pay: $2,044–$2,225 per week , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Duration: 26-week contract

Home health PT contract paid by the hour (not per visit), with 5–6 visits per day and travel time built into productivity. Requires active KY PT license, BLS, 1+ year recent home health, OASIS‑E and EMR experience. Comes with day‑1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.