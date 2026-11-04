🏥 Multiple Mayfield, KY Healthcare Roles with Strong Pay & Perks

Mayfield’s hospital scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses and pharmacists who want good pay, steady hours, and strong benefits.

Here are several healthcare openings in Mayfield, KY worth a quick look:

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Jackson Purchase Medical Ctr )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Mayfield, KY

Type: Contract / Travel (8, 10, or 13 week assignment)

(8, 10, or 13 week assignment) Pay: $58.50–$60.84/hour (min/max listed)

Day‑shift Med/Surg travel contract at the local community hospital. You’ll get weekly direct deposit, guaranteed hours, 401(k) with match, and free private furnished housing or a tax‑free housing subsidy, plus referral bonuses.

Employer: Jackson Purchase Medical Center

Location: Mayfield, KY

Type: Full‑time, Days

Pay: Not listed

Hospital pharmacist role in a 107‑bed, Joint Commission‑accredited facility. Full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, wellness programs) and chances to manage drug therapy protocols, work in an anticoagulation clinic, and grow with ongoing education.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Mayfield, KY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, , Estimated Pay: About $1,873 per week (per listing; may vary)

Night‑shift Med/Surg travel contract with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid, private, pet‑friendly housing, and weekly pay. Good fit if you want flexibility, higher travel pay, and strong support from a big travel agency.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles in town.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.