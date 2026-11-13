Healthcare hiring is steady in Mayfield Heights, especially for hands-on patient care roles. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and grow your skills.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Mayfield Heights, OH

Mayfield Heights, OH Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: $62 per hour

Highlights: Great short-term contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and day-one medical, dental, and vision benefits. Ideal if you have 2+ years CT/hospital experience and want strong pay without leaving town.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Mayfield Heights, OH (Hillcrest area)

Mayfield Heights, OH (Hillcrest area) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.75–$27.75 per hour (new hire range)

Highlights: Clinic role with no holidays, one evening per week, and a light Saturday rotation about once a month. Open to either Medical Assistants or LPNs, with a mix of direct patient care and front-desk tasks in a Magnet-recognized hospital setting.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Mayfield Heights, OH

Mayfield Heights, OH Type: Full-time, day shift (7:45 AM–4:15 PM)

Pay: $19.75–$27.75 per hour (new hire range)

Highlights: No weekends or holidays, steady daytime schedule, and the chance to support patients in behavioral health. Open to either an Outpatient Clinical Care Assistant or Medical Assistant, with lots of hands-on patient care and clinic support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.