📅 4-H STEM crafts and tinkering for kids & teens

📅 4-H STEM crafts for kids and teens

Bring the family to join the Mayer Area Quail Run 4-H Club for some hands-on STEM crafts and tinkering.

This program is part of the Yavapai Library Network events and is geared toward:

Children ages 5–8

Tweens ages 9–11

Teens ages 12–18

Families

It’s listed as an Art & Crafts, Meetings & Clubs, and Science & Nature program, so kids can get creative while learning.

Check the event listing for the exact date, time, and library location, and use the “Add To My Calendar” option on the page to set a reminder so you don’t miss it.