📅 Weekly Tai Chi class moves to Mayer Recreation Center

📅 Weekly Tai Chi class has a new home in Mayer

The library’s “Learn Tai Chi: Meditation in Motion” class has moved to a larger space at the Mayer Recreation Center, just across the street from the library.

A certified instructor leads this Tai Chi class every Wednesday. Tai Chi can help improve balance, strength, flexibility, and may reduce stress, pain, and the risk of falls.

New location: Mayer Recreation Center

10001 S Wicks Ave, Mayer, AZ 86333

If you have questions, you can talk with the library staff. They’re sponsoring the program and look forward to seeing you there.