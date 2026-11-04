🍽️ Multiple Bojangles Management Openings in Mayer, AZ

Mayer’s getting new Bojangles action, and that means fresh management jobs with room to grow. If you like fast-paced work and leading a team, these could be a solid fit.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC / Bojangles

LV Petroleum LLC / Location: Mayer, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Bojangles, lead shifts, and keep guests happy. Good for folks with some restaurant, retail, or customer service experience who want flexible schedules, weekly pay, and growth into higher roles.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC / Bojangles

LV Petroleum LLC / Location: Mayer, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step up as the right hand to the General Manager and help run daily operations, from staffing to inventory. This is a strong move if you have 1–2 years of restaurant leadership and want benefits, PTO, and a clear path to GM.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC / Bojangles

LV Petroleum LLC / Location: Mayer, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the whole restaurant operation—team, budget, guest experience, and sales. Best for someone with 2+ years of restaurant management who’s ready to lead the store and work closely with district leadership.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.