🌿 Maxton, NC Agriculture & EHS Jobs with Multiple Openings

Maxton has a nice mix of hands-on farm work and higher-paying safety roles right now. If you like being outdoors or improving workplace safety, these are worth a look.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: Maxton, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.75/hour

Care for pigs, help with feeding, watering, vaccinations, and general barn work. This is a physical, hands-on job with animals and farm equipment, good if you like active work and don’t mind getting dirty.

Employer: Wabtec

Wabtec Location: Maxton, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $79,100–$112,800/year (base range from employer)

Lead EHS programs at a manufacturing plant, manage permits, compliance, and safety training. Great fit if you have a related degree, 5+ years plant leadership, and want a well-paid role improving safety and environmental performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.