Free flu shots and health checks at county lake

Maverick County Hospital District’s Mobile Wellness Unit is at Maverick County Lake on 2026-11-05 and 2026-11-06 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. offering FREE flu shots to the first 25 people, with more flu shots available after that using insurance. Free health screenings include:

Blood pressure and glucose checks

Colon cancer screening

STD and HIV testing

Staff will also share details on programs such as Breast & Cervical Cancer Screenings (BCCS), Medical Financial Assistance Program (MFAP), Texas Infertility Prevention Program (TIPP), Colorectal Cancer Screening (CPRIT), and the Physician Specialty Group.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Maverick County Hospital District