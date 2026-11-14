💰 Maury Alliance moving to tiered member benefits in 2027

The Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance is changing its membership dues from a "fair share" model to Tiered Benefits.

Right now, all members pay based on number of employees and get the same benefits. With the new tiered structure, you’ll be able to pick a tier that matches the benefits your business wants.

You can review and choose your tier now, but your new tier won’t actually start until your membership renewal in 2027. At renewal, the Alliance will place you in a tier based on your current annual dues, and you can switch to a different tier if you prefer.

If your renewal is in December 2026 and you want to move into a tier early, the Alliance asks you to talk with their team.

Have questions or want to discuss options? Call the office, email the staff, or set up a time to talk with the Maury Alliance team so they can help you through the change.