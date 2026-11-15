Photo by Michael Carpenter

At 7:00 PM in Maury County, the current temperature is 42.1°F with a light wind blowing at 5.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 53.4°F and dipped to a low of 32.2°F, with wind gusts up to 8.5 mph. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 35.8°F, accompanied by calm winds up to 5.3 mph. The forecast for tonight indicates continued clear skies, with no precipitation expected.

There are currently no active weather warnings for the area. Conditions will remain stable as we move into the night.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Saturday 53°F 32°F Partly cloudy

Sunday 52°F 29°F Overcast

Monday 55°F 31°F Overcast

Tuesday 60°F 37°F Clear sky

Wednesday 62°F 39°F Overcast

Thursday 66°F 42°F Overcast

Friday 68°F 46°F Overcast