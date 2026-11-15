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11/14/26: Clear Skies Tonight With a Low of 36, High Reached 53 Earlier; Winds Light At 5 mph, No Precipitati…
By Source Staff,4 days ago
At 7:00 PM in Maury County, the current temperature is 42.1°F with a light wind blowing at 5.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the sky is clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 53.4°F and dipped to a low of 32.2°F, with wind gusts up to 8.5 mph. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 35.8°F, accompanied by calm winds up to 5.3 mph. The forecast for tonight indicates continued clear skies, with no precipitation expected.
There are currently no active weather warnings for the area. Conditions will remain stable as we move into the night.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 53°F 32°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 52°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 31°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 37°F Clear sky
Wednesday 62°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 46°F Overcast