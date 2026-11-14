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11/14/26: Clear Skies Ahead with a High of 51 and Light Winds
By Source Staff,2 days ago
Current conditions in Maury County at 12:51 PM show a temperature of 50.4°F with a wind speed of 8.3 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 51.3°F, while the low tonight will be around 34°F. Winds may increase slightly to up to 8.5 mph during the day, tapering off to 5.2 mph tonight. There is a 0% chance of precipitation for both today and tonight, maintaining the clear conditions.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the region. Please continue to monitor local conditions for any updates.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 51°F 32°F Mainly clear
Sunday 53°F 27°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 37°F Clear sky
Wednesday 62°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 46°F Overcast