Current conditions in Maury County at 12:51 PM show a temperature of 50.4°F with a wind speed of 8.3 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 51.3°F, while the low tonight will be around 34°F. Winds may increase slightly to up to 8.5 mph during the day, tapering off to 5.2 mph tonight. There is a 0% chance of precipitation for both today and tonight, maintaining the clear conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the region. Please continue to monitor local conditions for any updates.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Saturday 51°F 32°F Mainly clear

Sunday 53°F 27°F Overcast

Monday 55°F 33°F Overcast

Tuesday 60°F 37°F Clear sky

Wednesday 62°F 39°F Overcast

Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast

Friday 68°F 46°F Overcast