Stock Photo

Twenty-four people are facing federal charges in connection with a drug trafficking operation linked to the Sinaloa Cartel that allegedly distributed methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine throughout Middle Tennessee.

The investigation led to the seizure of more than 500 kilograms of methamphetamine, 20 kilograms of fentanyl, 60 kilograms of cocaine, more than $375,000 in cash, multiple firearms and five vehicles. Most of the drugs were seized at locations in Davidson County, according to Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

A federal grand jury returned a 33-count indictment on October 21 in Nashville. It was unsealed October 27. According to court documents, the organization worked with individuals in Mexico who allegedly directed drug shipments into the United States on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Two alleged leaders, Humberto Morales, 34, and Jose Martin Perez, 30, helped run the operation while serving time in Tennessee state prisons for unrelated convictions.

Investigators said the group used the encrypted messaging app Signal to arrange drug sales, set prices and coordinate deliveries. Members also switched vehicles, license plates and drivers to avoid police.

The indictment charges all 24 defendants with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and marijuana. Nine defendants also face firearm charges.

The investigation involved the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Nashville police, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies.

Sixteen of the defendants are already in state custody on unrelated charges and will be brought before federal court for this case.

If convicted, Morales faces at least 25 years in federal prison. The other 23 defendants face at least 10 years. Nine defendants also face additional prison time if convicted of the firearm charges.