Photo Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart will open a new Neighborhood Market in Columbia on Wednesday, November 18, at 2254 Nashville Highway. The new store is expected to employ approximately 150 associates and will offer groceries, pharmacy services, and pickup and delivery options. More Business News

The store will feature fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery and deli items, along with household essentials, health and beauty products and pet supplies. Customers will also find ready-to-eat meals, fresh-cut fruit, tortillas and sushi prepared in-store, floral services and custom cake decorating.

“We are excited to welcome customers to our new Columbia Neighborhood Market soon,” said store manager Robert House in a release. “The store was designed around the way people shop today, whether they are stopping in for fresh food and everyday essentials, picking up an order or using delivery.”

The new location will feature wider aisles, updated signage and a streamlined checkout experience. Customers can shop in-store or take advantage of pickup and delivery services, including Express Delivery in as little as 30 minutes where available.

The pharmacy will offer prescriptions, immunizations, medication consultations and testing and treatment options for select conditions.

Walmart is still hiring for the new store, including positions in the deli, bakery and grocery departments. Interested applicants can find available positions at Walmart Careers here.

The Columbia opening is part of Walmart’s continued expansion in Tennessee. Over the past five years, the company has invested more than $807 million in store upgrades across the state.

The new Columbia store follows the opening of a Sam’s Club in Lebanon in July. Nationally, Walmart plans more than 650 store remodels and approximately 20 new store openings during 2026 and early 2027.