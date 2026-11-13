Current conditions in Maury County show a temperature of 45.3°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 8.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Looking ahead, the high temperature for today is expected to reach 45.7°F, with a low of 34.2°F. Wind speeds may increase this afternoon, reaching up to 11.1 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, although light drizzle is possible later in the day.

Tonight, the temperatures will drop to a low of 37.4°F, accompanied by light drizzle. Winds are expected to calm, with speeds up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Friday 46°F 34°F Drizzle: light

Saturday 51°F 31°F Overcast

Sunday 54°F 29°F Overcast

Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast

Tuesday 60°F 37°F Clear sky

Wednesday 63°F 39°F Overcast

Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast