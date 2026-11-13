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11/13/26: Overcast with High 46, Low 37; Light drizzle expected, Wind up to 11; 0% chance of precipitation.
By Source Staff,9 days ago
Current conditions in Maury County show a temperature of 45.3°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 8.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Looking ahead, the high temperature for today is expected to reach 45.7°F, with a low of 34.2°F. Wind speeds may increase this afternoon, reaching up to 11.1 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, although light drizzle is possible later in the day.
Tonight, the temperatures will drop to a low of 37.4°F, accompanied by light drizzle. Winds are expected to calm, with speeds up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Friday 46°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 54°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 37°F Clear sky
Wednesday 63°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast