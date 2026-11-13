Kenneth “Kenny” Clay Buck of Summertown, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2026, surrounded by loved ones, after living with Parkinson’s disease for 19 years, which he lived bravely through.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 3, 2027 at 2PM at UAW Local 1853 Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Kenny was born in Pontiac, Michigan, on July 28, 1960, and grew up in “The Heights”, now known as Auburn Hills. That’s where the legend of “Dawg” began. If asked to describe Kenny in just a couple of words, “devoted” and a true “CHARACTER”. These words are the first things that would come to mind. Kenny developed a lifelong love of sports and was especially devoted to his beloved Raiders and Wolverines. He was a gifted athlete in his own right, starting out at the Boys Club and playing on Avondale school teams, where he made lifelong friends—too many to name. Throughout adulthood, Kenny enjoyed bowling, softball, football, golf, fantasy football, and much more. Kenny had a magnetic personality that drew people to him. He was a man of character, and his presence made an impression wherever he went. If you were lucky enough to know Kenny you knew he was quick witted, always had a smile, and loved deeply. His sense of humor was infectious.

In 1979 Kenny began his career with General Motors in Pontiac, Michigan. He moved to Tennessee in the 1990s, and made several life changes and began working at Saturn in 1991. He began to serve as an OMA representative in 1999, then as an elected committeeman. After 30 years of commitment to General Motors Kenny retired in 2013. Following his retirement, he was elected to serve the retirees as the vice-chairman of the UAW local 1853. Kenny was a proud and devoted UAW member—so devoted, in fact, that no one would dare rent him a non-union vehicle. Another life-changing decision was Kenny’s commitment to sobriety. He was a devoted member of the men’s AA chapter “the Franklin Men’s Group”, and took great pride in serving and supporting others. He was especially proud of his more than 31 years of sobriety.

Parkinson’s didn’t stop his passion for life and giving of himself to others. He was a dedicated volunteer. Twice he was awarded “Volunteer of The Year” from the National Sports Council of Tennessee He also was awarded the 2007 Titans Community award where he mentored young adults that attended community high school. He made a difference in many lives during these years, and his wife Marcy was always by his side to help. These changes helped lead Kenny to one of the greatest joys of his life: meeting Marcy, the love of his life, when he wasn’t even looking. She was first drawn to him as a fun guy, but it was his sweet, thoughtful nature that won her over—along with the little love notes and date-night invitations he left in her locker. A couple of years later, Kenny proposed, and they were married. For the next 24 years, Kenny’s devotion as a husband, friend, stepfather, and grandfather never wavered. He and Marcy shared a bond and commitment few couples are fortunate enough to experience, remaining true to their vow: “until death do us part.”

He is survived by his wife of 24 years Marcia (Marcy) Buck, his Father Bill Buck (Diana), brothers Jeff Buck (Beth), Chris Buck, Matt Buck (Nichole), stepsons Brandon Austin (Kassie), Nick Austin, brother in law Vince Moody (Deb), Aunt Judy Goll (A.J.), and nieces Nicole (Josh), Cici (Aaron), Savannah (Chance), and grandchildren Tyler, Mason (Kennedy), Zander, Layla, Ty, Nova, and great-grandchildren Lake, and Sophia.

Deceased: Doris Buck (Mother), Father & Mother-in-Law Jess Moody, and Eleanor White, nephew Brandon Buck, and grandson Zach Austin

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson’s Research in memory of Ken Buck.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services.