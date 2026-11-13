Mr. Tommy D. Davis, age 63, a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at his residence.

Born on July 3, 1963 in Lewisburg, Tommy was the son of the late Willard Davis and the late Elizabeth Bowen Davis. He enjoyed being outdoors, working as a mechanic, landscaping, and embodied a servants’ heart as he would help anyone in need. A loving son, brother, cousin, and uncle he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his sisters: Judy Foster, Brenda Foster, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Gene Davis, Dennis Davis, Pete Davis, Robert Davis, sisters, Barbara Brown, Era Clark, Patricia Davis, Ellen Stinnett, Mary Roland, and his lifelong companion Patricia Anne Cates.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Heritage Funeral Home in honor of Tommy Davis.

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home.