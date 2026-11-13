Current conditions in Maury County at 7:35 AM show a temperature of 37°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 47.8°F, while the low for the day will be around 34.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 10.8 mph, with no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 38.1°F, and winds will again be moderate, up to 8.2 mph. The sky will remain overcast.

There are currently no weather alerts in effect for Maury County.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Friday 48°F 34°F Overcast

Saturday 51°F 31°F Overcast

Sunday 54°F 33°F Overcast

Monday 54°F 35°F Overcast

Tuesday 60°F 37°F Clear sky

Wednesday 64°F 40°F Mainly clear

Thursday 56°F 49°F Overcast