John William Harris, who was born on April 25, 1938, in Florence, Alabama to the late John Thomas and Coyey Maybel Harris; passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 8, 2026, in Hohenwald, Tennessee, He lived a long life marked by love, kindness, and a gift for bringing joy to those around him.

He was a devoted husband to his wife, Phyllis Harris, whom he married in 1999, and together they shared many years of companionship, care, and support. John was a proud father to Martha Ann Thomas (David), from Spring Hill, Maria Murphy (Bob), from Alpharetta Georgia, Rebecca Keck (Dean), from Tullahoma, and the late John “Bubby” Jr. (Rose Marie), and he also held a special place in his heart for his stepson, Hurley Kelly (Kathy) from Lebanon TN, and long-time friend Jack Beaty from Hohenwald. He was also a loving stepfather to Tim Particka (Joan), Barbara Morefield (Tom), Steven Particka (Luann), Douglas Particka (Lynn), Frank Particka (Kay), Brian Particka (Tonya), all from Michigan, and Christina Henze (Bob), from Hohenwald. In addition, he was blessed with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and several step-grandchildren, each of whom brought him great happiness and pride. His family meant the world to him, and he treasured every moment spent with them.

John spent much of his working life as a factory worker in Linden, Tennessee, where he was known for his steady work ethic and dependable nature. He approached his responsibilities with quiet strength and a strong sense of duty. Those who knew him appreciated the way he carried himself, and he earned the respect of many through his dedication and honest character.

Outside of work, John was a member of The New Hope Baptist Church. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He loved eating, telling stories, and entertaining others with his Elvis impersonations. His lively spirit and sense of humor made him memorable to everyone who knew him. He had a special way of turning ordinary moments into lasting memories, and his stories and performances often brought smiles and laughter to family and friends. He found joy in sharing his personality with others, and that joy became one of the many ways he showed his love.

His life was a reflection of the goodness he carried within him, and his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Though he is no longer with us, the love John gave, the stories he told, and the laughter he shared will remain part of his family’s lives forever.

A Memorial Service is planned Saturday, November 14th at 2pm at the New Hope Baptist Church, 1247 Waynesboro Hwy. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 1:00 pm. https://www.adairfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or the family discretionary fund.

Adair Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.