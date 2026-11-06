11/5/26: Clear Skies with a High of 70 and Low of 47, Currently 63, Light Winds at 4.5 MPH

At 7:00 PM in Maury County, the temperature is 63.1°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.5 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation recorded and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.8°F and the low was 47.3°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 56.8°F. Winds will remain gentle, up to 4.5 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining the clear sky conditions.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area. Conditions are expected to remain pleasant through the evening.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Thursday 70°F 47°F Fog

Friday 59°F 46°F Overcast

Saturday 56°F 38°F Overcast

Sunday 62°F 39°F Overcast

Monday 66°F 40°F Clear sky

Tuesday 62°F 43°F Overcast

Wednesday 66°F 45°F Overcast