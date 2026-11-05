OBITUARY: Patricia Leah Roberson

Celebrating the life of Patricia Leah Roberson, a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose warmth and kindness have touched the lives of so many. Born on February 28, 1957 she went to be with the lord on November 2, 2026 Columbia, Patricia graced this world with her gentle spirit and unwavering love.

Patricia was the beloved daughter of Jeff and Lorane Cates, whose nurturing and love she carried forward to her own family. She was a devoted sister to Deborah & Billy Tinsley and lovingly remembered her predeceased sister, Judy Dickey, and brother, Jeff Jack Cates. Patricia’s life was enriched by her deep love for her family, especially her husband, Billy Joe Robertson, who preceded her in leaving a legacy of love and shared memories.

Patricia was a proud and loving mother to her daughter Priscilla Kennedy, and her nurturing spirit extended to her grandchildren, Summer Leah Kelley and Tyler Lee Kelley, who brought immense joy to her life. Her heart expanded even further with the arrival of her three great-grandchildren, who were the light of her later years. Spending time with her great-grandbabies was one of her greatest joys, and she cherished every moment with them.

Known for her kind heart and deep care for others, Patricia embodied the love of God in all her interactions. Her gentle nature and compassion were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing her. As a proud “Child of God,” Patricia’s faith was a guiding force in her life, offering her strength and solace.

Patricia’s legacy is one of love and devotion, a testament to a life well-lived with kindness and grace. Her family and friends will forever cherish the memories of her gentle spirit and the warmth she brought into their lives.

In honor of Patricia’s memory, the family kindly suggests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice, reflecting her generous and giving nature. Patricia Lee Roberson’s legacy of love, faith, and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.