OBITUARY: Tracy Sue Chapman

Tracy Sue Chapman, (Wells), of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away at the age of 59.

Born on April 17, 1967, in St. Thomas, Kentucky, Tracy dedicated 25 years of her life to nursing, a profession through which she served and cared for others.

Tracy was the beloved wife of Jeff Chapman, with whom she shared 12 years of marriage. Together, they enjoyed spending their weekends riding horses and four-wheelers, making memories doing the things they loved. Tracy also enjoyed antique shopping, and spending time with her beloved dogs. She had many friends whose lives she touched throughout the years.

Family was an important part of Tracy’s life. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Chapman; her son, Chase Hedgecoth; her stepchildren, Teri (Aaron) Hood and Michal (Bailey) Chapman; her two granddaughters; her four step-grandchildren; and her sister, Connie. She was preceded in death by her sons, Daniel Hedgecoth and Johnathon Alsup, and her parents, James and Lydia Wells.

Tracy will be remembered by those who knew and loved her for the memories they shared, her years of caring for others, and the interests and relationships that shaped her life.

Tracy will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Details regarding the service will be shared with family and friends when arrangements have been finalized.

She will be missed by her family, friends, and all those who were fortunate enough to share in her life.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williams Funeral Home.