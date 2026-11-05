11/5/26: Clear Skies with a High of 66.7, Low Tonight of 53.2, Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Maury County at 12:51 PM show a temperature of 66.4°F with a light wind from the east at 2.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there is no precipitation recorded.

For the remainder of the day, expect a high of 66.7°F and a low tonight of 53.2°F. Winds may pick up slightly, reaching up to 5.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains at 0%. Tonight will continue to see clear skies.

No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time. Conditions are stable, providing a pleasant afternoon and evening ahead for residents in the area.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Thursday 67°F 47°F Fog

Friday 56°F 43°F Overcast

Saturday 56°F 38°F Overcast

Sunday 60°F 39°F Overcast

Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast

Tuesday 53°F 46°F Overcast

Wednesday 68°F 45°F Overcast