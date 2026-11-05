OBITUARY: James Dustin “Dusty” Sharp

James Dustin Sharp, better known as Dusty, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, passed away on October 30, 2026, at 39 years old.

He was preceded in death by his father Jim Sharp, his aunts Carolyn Howard and Sue Neal, his uncles, Les Meter, Lynn Pipkin, Terry Pipkin, and his nephew James Lee Sharp, as well as several furbabies.

He leaves behind his mother, Barbara Sharp, his wife of 15 years, Natoschia Sharp, four children, Jewelee, Captain, Rook, and Vala, as well as his siblings, Stephanie and Steven. There are also two dogs left behind, Tiana and Naruto, as well as a host of uncles, aunts, niblings, cousins, and dear friends.

Dusty was a man of many interests and vocations. He worked as a pest control technician, a CNA trainee, a spark driver, and more over the years. But his biggest and most treasured job was father. He was so proud to be a dad. He was a talented writer, a great singer, a philosopher, an excellent listener, and a superb friend.

He was also an avid gamer, playing World of Warcraft, Eco, Grand Theft Auto, Skyrim and more. He was known by many monikers including Cuthie, Lautner, Chasing, Jinksi, and more due to his immersive gaming and roleplay. He was forever the Game Master in Dungeons and Dragons due to his immense knowledge of the game. He cherished many of the friendships he forged through gaming.

Dusty’s memorial service will take place at Heritage Funeral Home, 609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401, on Saturday November 14, 2026, at 2:00 pm. Visitation with the family will be at 1:00 pm.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home.