OBITUARY: Juanita Irene Polk Russell

Juanita Irene Polk Russell, age 81, of Athens, Alabama, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 2, 2026.

Irene was a loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend. Affectionately known as “Mama” to her children, “Grandmama” to her grandchildren, and “Gigi” to her great-granddaughter, she leaves behind a lasting legacy of faith, music, and love.

Irene was born on March 22, 1945, in Mobile, Alabama, while her father served in the United States Army. Raised in Nashville, Tennessee, she developed a love for music at an early age, singing, playing guitar and ukulele, and winning amateur talent competitions. She attended Hillsboro High School, graduated from Peabody Demonstration School, and briefly attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

In the late 1970s, while raising her three children, Irene began sharing her love of music as a volunteer music teacher at Paragon Mills Elementary School, directing plays and musicals. After moving to Smyrna in 1980, she shared her talents at Smyrna Primary and David Youree Elementary. Affectionately known as “Ms. Whitt,” she taught songs about the Fruit of the Spirit, patriotic songs, and many silly songs that brought laughter and joy to the children she taught. Former students still fondly remember “Have Patience,” about a little snail named Herbert. She also volunteered with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and coached softball for many years.

In Kingsport, Tennessee, Irene began her work in mental health advocacy by running a drop-in center for individuals living with mental illness. Her dedication to helping others led her to become Executive Director of the Mental Health Association, a position she held for ten years. During that time, she helped develop drop-in centers across Tennessee and helped establish the Bridge Program, assisting individuals living with mental illness in returning to their communities.

Irene later moved to Athens, Alabama, to care for her aging mother. Together with her sister and daughter, she established Christian Care Placement Center, helping elderly and disabled individuals receive compassionate care in their own homes.

Music and faith remained central to Irene’s life. She sang at assisted living facilities in Athens and Decatur and at the Athens Senior Center, sharing her love of music with others. She was a longtime member of New Life Assembly of God when her good friend Rob Phraner served as pastor.

Above all, Irene cherished time spent with her family, whether celebrating holidays and birthdays, gathering together, or supporting her children and grandchildren in their activities and accomplishments. Her family brought her tremendous joy, and she recognized each one as uniquely special and a precious gift from God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Houston Polk Sr. and Lillian Juanita Polk; her brother-in-law, Eddie Sewell; and her niece, Stacey Lillian Sewell.

She is survived by her three children, David Douglas Whitt (Lara), Melissa Irene Whitt VanDerworp (John), and John Watson Whitt (Marlena); her ten grandchildren, Cora Carruth (Lee), Gracyn Pennington (Ryan), Haleah Smith (Conner), Kaelah McNally (Robert), Joshua David Whitt, Rebekah Whitt, Mercy Whitt, Grace Whitt, Hope Whitt, and Faith Whitt; and her great-granddaughter, Wren Pennington.

She is also survived by her brother, John Houston Polk Jr. (Lee), and sister, Annie Hill Sewell; extended family and friends; and her daughter by choice, Athena Stevens, and granddaughters by choice, Samantha, Emily, and Lylah Stevens.

Though we grieve her passing, we find comfort in the hope of the gospel of Jesus Christ and His promise of eternal life, holding firmly to the faith that we will be reunited with her again one day.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 9, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee. A graveside service will follow at noon at Polk Memorial Gardens, also in Columbia.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Whitt, Joshua David Whitt, John VanDerworp, Lee Carruth, Ryan Pennington, and Eddie Silvar. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be her brother, John Houston Polk Jr.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Limestone County for its compassionate care and to Irene’s neighbors, Bruce and Lois Free, for their friendship, kindness, and support.

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This obituary was published by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory – Columbia.