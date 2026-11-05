OBITUARY: David Keith Demastus

Mr. David “Keith” Demastus, age 64, resident of Culleoka, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6th at 4 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Keith Farmer officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday, November 6th from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Keith was born in Jackson, Mississippi and was the son of the late Ronald Demastus and the late Frances Mayse Demastus. After his parents passing he was raised by his bonus parents, Wilburn (Betty) Ervin. He married the love of his life, Lucy Blocker and together they celebrated forty-six years of marriage. Skilled with his hands he enjoyed tinkering on trucks and whatever he could get his hands on. He enjoyed his career as a truck driver, his beloved dog, Petey, roping and riding horses, sitting on the porch, an avid Tennessee Titans fan, and picking on his grandchildren. A loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather he will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Adam (Ashley) Demastus, brothers, Chuck (Chris) Demastus, Kevin (Carla) Demastus, sisters, Pam (Rick) Howard, Susan (Hurley) McMillian, Karen Demastus, Karla (Ken) Rowe, Michele (Paul) Blocker, Jennifer Wyndham, grandchildren, Wyatt Demastus, Tripp Demastus, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in laws.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his bonus father, Wilburn Ervin.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home.