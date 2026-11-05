OBITUARY: Thomas Anthony Wurth

Thomas Anthony Wurth, age 51, well known Grammy nominated country music singer, husband of Amy Shoaf Wurth, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2026.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 6:00 PM with Dane Leake officiating at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Born on June 11, 1975, in Creston, Iowa, Tom was the son of Joseph Anthony Wurth and Margaret “Peg” Clausen Wurth.

Tom grew up in Marcus, Iowa, in a family where hard work and music went hand in hand. His dad taught him his first guitar chord when he was six, and he never put the guitar down. After surviving a serious car accident just as he began at Belmont University, Tom made a promise to chase his music, and he kept it. At 21, he earned a Grammy nomination for a children’s album. He went on to write songs recorded by Ty Herndon and Ken Mellons and to share the stage with Vince Gill, Ronnie Milsap, and many others.

Music was Tom’s calling, but his family and friends were his center. He was a devoted husband to Amy and a proud, loving father to Colton and Dagan. Anyone who knew Tom knew his laugh: loud, unmistakable, and completely contagious. He was quick-witted and endlessly funny, and he was famous for telling jokes with such delight that you had no choice but to laugh along. Tom could sell ice to an Eskimo, but what he truly shared was his heart. He was a magician as a musician, singer, and songwriter, and his music, like his presence, filled every room with warmth. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his sons, Colton A. Wurth and Dagan R. Wurth; brother, Robert A. (Leta Chavez) Wurth; father and mother-in-law, Phillip A. and Jana L. Shoaf; brothers-in-law, Kent M. (Stacey) Shoaf and Brandon S. (Kristyl) Shoaf; and several nieces and nephews.

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home.