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Jolly Bites & Christmas Delights: 2nd Annual Breakfast with Santa at BAD Bakery

By Jennifer Haley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiOyx_1GnKRc8W00
Photo from BAD Bakery & Café Facebook

Mark your calendars! The 2nd Annual Breakfast with Santa is coming back to BAD Bakery & Café!

Bring the family for a cozy Christmas morning filled with delicious food, holiday cheer, and a special visit from Santa himself. Enjoy breakfast from the exclusive event menu, spend time with Santa, and take home an instant keepsake photo to remember the occasion.

Event Details:

Breakfast with Santa

Friday, December 12

10:15 AM–11:30 AM

Saturday, December 13

10:15 AM–11:30 AM

BAD Bakery & Café (106 E 7th Street, Columbia, Tennessee 38401)

Tickets include:

-Breakfast from the special event menu

-Visit with Santa

-Instant keepsake photo

Tickets go on sale in October!

More information HERE.

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