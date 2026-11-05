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Jolly Bites & Christmas Delights: 2nd Annual Breakfast with Santa at BAD Bakery
By Jennifer Haley,3 days ago
Mark your calendars! The 2nd Annual Breakfast with Santa is coming back to BAD Bakery & Café!
Bring the family for a cozy Christmas morning filled with delicious food, holiday cheer, and a special visit from Santa himself. Enjoy breakfast from the exclusive event menu, spend time with Santa, and take home an instant keepsake photo to remember the occasion.
Event Details:
Breakfast with Santa
Friday, December 12
10:15 AM–11:30 AM
Saturday, December 13
10:15 AM–11:30 AM
BAD Bakery & Café (106 E 7th Street, Columbia, Tennessee 38401)
Tickets include:
-Breakfast from the special event menu
-Visit with Santa
-Instant keepsake photo
Tickets go on sale in October!
More information HERE.
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