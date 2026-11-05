Health Scores: Maury County November 5, 2026

Health inspection scores for Maury County food service establishments, tattoo studios, swimming pools, and more for the period of October 21 to November 5, 2026. Read more local health inspections here

NameScoreAddressTypeDate

7 Brew99898 S James Campbell Blvd Columbia TN 38401Food Service Follow-Up10/29/2026

Alex's Tacos & Wings972202 Circle Drive Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/26/2026

Backroads Coffee and Sandwich Shop1001133b N Main St Mt Pleasant TN 38474Food Service Follow-Up10/21/2026

Bag of Joy Bagel Co100206 Depot St Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/23/2026

Campbell Station Country Store and Restaurant1002800 Dodson Gap Rd Culleoka TN 38451Food Service Routine10/23/2026

Chicago Express Inc.94404 McLemore Ave. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/26/2026

Columbia Inn881208 Nashville Hwy Columbia TN 38401Hotels Motels Routine10/30/2026

DB's Restaurant951144 Riverside Dr. Columbia TN 38401Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2026

Dulce De Latte1001106 Old Hwy 50A Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/27/2026

First Watch99202 S James Campbell Blvd Columbia TN 38401Food Service Follow-Up10/21/2026

Fresh Donuts891940 Shady Brook Street Suite B Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/29/2026

Fulin's Asian Cuisine951009 Crossings Blvd. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2026

Grace Chinese Restaurant TN INC.98402 S. James Campbell Blvd. Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/21/2026

Honey Baked Ham1001040 N James Campbell Blvd STE 110 Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/23/2026

Jana's Jumbo House941410 Nashville Hwy. Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/30/2026

Jefferson's991040 N. James Campbell Blvd STE 115 Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/23/2026

Jefferson's Bar1001040 N. James Campbell Blvd STE 115 Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/23/2026

Kilwins10027 Public Square Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/22/2026

King's Daughter Swimming Pool98412 W. Ninth St. Columbia TN 38401Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/22/2026

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant961412 Trotwood Ave. STE 6 Columbia TN 38401Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2026

Los Agaves Mexican Food1001404 School St Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/30/2026

Los Hermanos Mexican Grill972525 Keith Drive Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/26/2026

McDonald's #40957 Honey Farms892240 Nashville Hwy Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/22/2026

Mezcal Cocina Mexicana972504 Cayer Ln Columbia TN 38401Food Service Follow-Up10/30/2026

Moe's Southwest Grill1001 Crossings Blvd Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up10/30/2026

Paletas Tocumbo100406 S. James Campbell Blvd. Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/21/2026

Santa Fe Diner972507 Santa Fe Pike Santa Fe TN 38482Food Service Follow-Up10/22/2026

Taco Azteca1002021 Silverton Cir Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/22/2026

The Brunch Collective995323 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up10/22/2026

The Course at Pillow Springs99119 Stoneybrook Rd. Columbia TN 38401Food Service Follow-Up10/29/2026

The Floating Fork993211 Chestnut Ridge Rd Santa Fe TN 38482Food Service Routine10/27/2026

The Juicy Egg LLC971740 N. Main St. STE G Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/21/2026

The Mulehouse Jack & Mare99812 S High St Columbia TN 38401Food Service Routine10/29/2026

The Pizza Place100206 North Main St. Mt Pleasant TN 38474Food Service Routine10/27/2026

Tito's Mexican Restaurant974886 Port Royal Rd. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/26/2026

Twin Pillars Tattoo1002004 Carmack Blvd STE C Columbia TN 38401Tattoo Studios Routine10/26/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.