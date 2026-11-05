Maury County Health Inspections: Two Columbia Spots Score 89

These are the lowest food health scores for October 21 to November 5, 2026, in Maury County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Fresh Donuts | 1940 Shady Brook Street Suite B Columbia TN 38401 | 10/29/2026 | 89

A routine inspection found 10 violations, none of them repeats, including mouse droppings by the back door, an uncovered and dirty icing tray, and no thermometer in the reach-in cooler. The inspector also cited dirty wiping cloths around the kitchen, clean dishes stored on dirty shelving, no sanitizer test strips for the three-compartment sink, and dirty equipment, floors, walls and bathroom. No food was embargoed, and no follow-up inspection is required.

McDonald’s #40957 Honey Farms | 2240 Nashville Hwy Columbia TN 38401 | 10/22/2026 | 89

A routine inspection found five violations, none of them repeats, including employees who touched a headset and handled raw food before switching gloves without washing their hands, and workers with artificial nails handling food without gloves. The dish machine reached only 151°F instead of the required 160°F, and a box of single-service items was stored on the kitchen floor. The hand-washing, glove and dishwasher issues were corrected on site, no food was embargoed, and a follow-up inspection is required.

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.