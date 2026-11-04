Run with Purpose at the Slag Mtn 5K Supporting Narrow Gate Foundation

Photo from F3 Muletown - Columbia TN Facebook

RUN HARD. WALK TOGETHER. MAKE AN IMPACT. The Slag Mtn 5K is more than a race. It’s a chance for the community to come together, challenge ourselves, and support a mission that is changing lives.

Hosted by F3, this event benefits Narrow Gate and their work investing in and developing young men.

And you don’t have to be a runner to be part of it! Choose the event that works for you:

5K Run | 8:00 AM

1 Mile Walk/Run/Stroller | 8:15 AM

Bring the kids. Bring the stroller. Walk with friends. Chase a PR. Whatever your pace, come be part of it.

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Maury County Park (1018 Maury County Park Dr, Columbia, TN 38401)

Benefiting Narrow Gate

Registration is OPEN. Grab your people and come take on Slag Mtn with us!

Register HERE.

More information HERE.