Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Round 1

Stock Photo

High school football playoffs begin this Friday in Middle Tennessee. On Friday, November 6, high school football teams across Middle Tennessee take the field with their seasons on the line, and every game could be the last of the year. From Cannon County to Williamson County, the slate includes Franklin at Antioch, Cane Ridge at Ravenwood, Gallatin at Smyrna, Hendersonville at Nolensville, and Father Ryan at McCallie. Below is the full Friday schedule for our Source counties.

Get the latest scores on game nights with our Live Scoreboard.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday, November 6

Cannon County

York Institute at Cannon Co.

Cheatham County

Cheatham Co at WH Heritage

Davidson County

Mt. Pleasant at East Nashville

Waverly at Whites Creek

Stratford at Fairview

Montgomery Central at Pearl Cohn

Hillsboro at Beech

James Lawson at Station Camp

Franklin at Antioch

Cane Ridge at Ravenwood

Ezell Harding at Jackson Christian

DCA at Providence Christian

Davidson Academy at Lausanne

Lakeway Christian at Goodpasture

Boyd Buchanon at FRA

CPA at Christian Brothers

MUS at MBA

Father Ryan at McCallie

Dickson County

Creek Wood at Springfield

Dickson Co at Munford

Maury County

Mt. Pleasant at East Nashville

Liberty Creek at Spring Hill

Soddy Daisy at Columbia

Robertson County

Robertson Innovation at Whitwell

Sale Creek at Jo Byrns

Summertown at East Robertson

Cheatham Co at WH Heritage

Creek Wood at Springfield

Rutherford County

Eagleville at Perry Co.

Gallatin at Smyrna

Oakland at Lebanon

Cookeville at Riverdale

Blackman at Green Hill

DCA at Providence Christian

Sumner County

Westmoreland at Stewart Co.

White House at Marshall Co.

Liberty Creek at Spring Hill

Portland at Page

Hillsboro at Beech

Hendersonville at Nolensville

James Lawson at Station Camp

Gallatin at Smyrna

JPII at CAK

Williamson County

Stratford at Fairview

Liberty Creek at Spring Hill

Portland at Page

Hendersonville at Nolensville

Franklin at Antioch

Cane Ridge at Ravenwood

Independence at Clarksville

Rossview at Brentwood

Franklin Christian at Friendship Christian

Grace Christian Academy at ECS

Knoxville Webb at BGA

Boyd Buchanon at FRA

CPA at Christian Brothers

Father Ryan at McCallie

Wilson County

Watertown at Tyner

Oakland at Lebanon

Blackman at Green Hill

Franklin Christian at Friendship Christian

The following schools have BYE week this week:

Nashville Christian

MTCS

Lipscomb Academy

Ensworth

Brentwood Academy