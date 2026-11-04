11/4/26: Severe Weather Alert for Maury County – Heavy Rainfall and 68°F This Morning

Severe Weather Alert for Maury County

Heavy precipitation (~2.2 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Maury County is currently in effect. The alert indicates heavy precipitation expected over the next 24 hours.

As of 4:44 AM, Maury County is experiencing a temperature of 67.8°F with wind speeds at 8.1 mph. The area has received 0.17 in of rainfall overnight, contributing to the current heavy rain conditions.

Today, high temperatures are forecasted to reach 70.3°F, while the low will dip to 56.8°F. Winds may increase, gusting up to 12.1 mph with a 100% chance of precipitation, totaling about 2.35 in expected throughout the day. Violent rain showers are likely.

Tonight, the temperature will settle at a low of 58.6°F with winds tapering to 7.2 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%, and conditions are expected to remain overcast.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Wednesday 70°F 57°F Rain showers: violent

Thursday 63°F 52°F Overcast

Friday 67°F 47°F Overcast

Saturday 56°F 41°F Overcast

Sunday 57°F 42°F Overcast

Monday 56°F 45°F Drizzle: light

Tuesday 55°F 44°F Rain: slight