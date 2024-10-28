OBITUARY: James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones, age 87, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2024, just days shy of his 88th birthday, in his hometown of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee.

Born on October 26, 1936, to the late James Howard Jones and Gertrude Adams, James lived a full and meaningful life, marked by deep dedication to his country, career, and loved ones.

James proudly served in the United States Army, embodying the values of honor and commitment that shaped his life. After his service, he embarked on a long and successful career with Monsanto Chemical Company, as well as Kimberly Clark Paper Company, where he earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues through his diligence and expertise.

In addition to his professional achievements, James was known for the warmth and loyalty he showed to those closest to him. His love for his family was equally strong, and he leaves behind his dear sister, Sara Cummins, and her husband, Eldon “Sonny” Cummins, and brother: Alton Jones, and his wife, Janie Jones. James was a proud and devoted uncle to his nieces: Daphne Cummins (Wade) Pewitt, Loretta (Ricky) Byrd, Patricia Parsons (Tony) Davis, Laura (Greg) Bottomley, Suzie (Wade) Fulghum, and nephew: Tad Cummins. He shared a special bond with his beloved partner, Velma Castleman, with whom he created many cherished memories.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James Howard Jones and Gertrude A. Jones, and his sister, Alice Parsons, and brother-in-law, William Wayne “Peck” Parsons.

Known for his kindness, steady presence, and quick wit, James left an indelible mark on the lives of those fortunate enough to know him. His legacy of service, hard work, and love will continue to live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Funeral service for James Earl will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM with one hour of visitation prior to the service. James Earl will be laid to rest in the Garden of Matthew at Polk Memorial Gardens. American Legion Post 19 will be rendering military honors.

Those honored as pallbearers are Trevin Presley, Blade Presley, Ricky Jones, Sonny Jones, Michael Anderson, and Cory Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are Leo Cole, Nick Satarini, the Breakfast Club at the Barn, and Monsanto Chemical Company.

The care of Mr. James Earl Jones and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/