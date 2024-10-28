Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Maury County Source

    OBITUARY: James Earl Jones

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHO6O_0wPB1maT00

    James Earl Jones, age 87, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2024, just days shy of his 88th birthday, in his hometown of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee.

    Born on October 26, 1936, to the late James Howard Jones and Gertrude Adams, James lived a full and meaningful life, marked by deep dedication to his country, career, and loved ones.

    James proudly served in the United States Army, embodying the values of honor and commitment that shaped his life. After his service, he embarked on a long and successful career with Monsanto Chemical Company, as well as Kimberly Clark Paper Company, where he earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues through his diligence and expertise.

    In addition to his professional achievements, James was known for the warmth and loyalty he showed to those closest to him. His love for his family was equally strong, and he leaves behind his dear sister, Sara Cummins, and her husband, Eldon “Sonny” Cummins, and brother: Alton Jones, and his wife, Janie Jones. James was a proud and devoted uncle to his nieces: Daphne Cummins (Wade) Pewitt, Loretta (Ricky) Byrd, Patricia Parsons (Tony) Davis, Laura (Greg) Bottomley, Suzie (Wade) Fulghum, and nephew: Tad Cummins. He shared a special bond with his beloved partner, Velma Castleman, with whom he created many cherished memories.

    James was preceded in death by his parents, James Howard Jones and Gertrude A. Jones, and his sister, Alice Parsons, and brother-in-law, William Wayne “Peck” Parsons.

    Known for his kindness, steady presence, and quick wit, James left an indelible mark on the lives of those fortunate enough to know him. His legacy of service, hard work, and love will continue to live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

    Funeral service for James Earl will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM with one hour of visitation prior to the service. James Earl will be laid to rest in the Garden of Matthew at Polk Memorial Gardens. American Legion Post 19 will be rendering military honors.

    Those honored as pallbearers are Trevin Presley, Blade Presley, Ricky Jones, Sonny Jones, Michael Anderson, and Cory Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are Leo Cole, Nick Satarini, the Breakfast Club at the Barn, and Monsanto Chemical Company.

    The care of Mr. James Earl Jones and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com

    For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

    Related Search

    Mt pleasantJames Earl JonesFamily tributesCareer achievementsJames EarlJanie Jones

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily15 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'Happy Days': Mr. C. Wasn't All That Nice To Mrs. C. Behind the Scenes
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    The first-ever second gentleman comes to Savannah
    The Current GA4 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Christopher Pettiet: 24 Years After the Tragic Death of a Good Soul
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy