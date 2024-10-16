Open in App
    • Maury County Source

    OBITUARY: Nona May (Heetland) Jensen

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6KoY_0w8qKSXc00

    Nona May (Heetland) Jensen joined the Church Triumphant on Saturday, October 12, 2024, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

    Nona was born October 23, 1947 in Worthington, MN, the daughter of Eldon and Gladys Heetland of Ocheyedan, IA.

    She received the gift of eternal life through her baptism into the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on November 18, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church, Ocheyedan, IA. She was confirmed on March 26, 1961 at American Lutheran Church in Worthington, MN. Raised and educated at Ocheyedan, she also attended The Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, MN receiving a degree in Parish Work, and then served as a Parish Worker at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Lansing, MI, after which she attended Dana College in Blair NE for two years.

    On June 7, 1970 Nona and James Jensen were married at American Lutheran Church, Worthington, MN. They moved to Mathis, TX where Nona enrolled in an oil painting class and thus began a hobby of creating oil paintings that numbered over 100. Nona was an accomplished pianist, assisting Jim in his ministry sites at churches throughout the years in Mathis, TX, Prairie du Chien, WI, Decorah, IA, Washington, IA and Columbus, OH.

    She also enjoyed acting in several plays, including “Natalie Needs A Nighty” and “The Mousetrap” at the Community Theater in Washington, IA, and numerous church plays. She was also an avid reader, especially of murder mysteries.

    After her two sons were in school, Nona began employment as secretary at chiropractic offices in Washington, IA, and Chaska, MN, In 1996, she was employed as Administrative Assistant and Managing Editor of The Trinity Review at Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Columbus, OH.

    Nona and Jim retired from their vocations July 31, 2012, and moved to their new home in Fairfield Glade TN, where they lived for eleven years until moving to another new home in Columbia, TN on November 4, 2023.

    Nona is remembered by Jim, her husband of 54 years, son Kurt and wife Sarah and their children Cassidy and Travis, son Peder and wife Carrie, and their children Owen, Grant, Eldon and Samantha. Also by brothers Stephen, Sidney and Gaylon and their families and nieces Joanna, Leah and Tabitha and their families.

    She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Adra Gipson.

    A memorial service to worship God and to celebrate Nona’s life will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 762 Beechcroft Rd., Spring Hill, TN. A time of sharing memories and food will follow at the church.

    Memorial gifts may be given to Lutheran Disaster Response, Evangelical Lutheran Church In America, 8765 W. Higgins Rd., Chicago, IL 60631.

    SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

    For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

