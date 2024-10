OBITUARY: Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell

Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell, 37, a resident of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at her residence.

Born on March 24, 1987 in Hendersonville, TN, she was the daughter of Kim Zimmerlee Mitchell and Ken A. Mitchell.

Sarah had worked as a general manager for Neighbor’s Grill at their Germantown and Sylvan Park locations in Nashville, and more recently at the Keystone Ski Resort, when she lived in Colorado for a time. She enjoyed growing plants and was an extensive traveler, making trips to Italy, Paris, and Amsterdam to mention a few. Sarah loved animals, especially her poodle, Betty.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, David Mitchell; cousin, Nicole Zimmerlee (Rusty) Cook; and their children, Magnolia, Sophia, and Julius; cousin, Michael (Kelsey) Zimmerlee; and their child, Blakeley; uncle, Tony Zimmerlee; and many friends who were as close as family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Shirley and Gene Zimmerlee; and uncle, Tim Zimmerlee.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

