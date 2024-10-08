OBITUARY: Wanda Faye Sisk Glass Smith

Wanda Faye Sisk Glass Smith was born in Columbia, TN, on January 24, 1956 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2024. She was the third of the four children of Tom and Delores Farlow Sisk.

Raised in Columbia, she attended Highland Park Elementary and Whitthorne Middle School. She later received her GED and became a very dedicated worker at whatever job she had.

After becoming a mother at a very early age, she worked for almost 20 years at Rose’s department store as the stockroom manager. After Rose’s closed in the mid 1990’s she moved to Walmart. She worked mainly in the automotive department there. She also was a special education bus attendant and bus driver for a few years for Maury County Public Schools. She always had a special place in her heart for children with special needs. A very hard worker, she worked with the mindset to “never ask anyone to do something that you can do yourself.” She took pride in her work both at her job and as a mother and grandmother.

Before her health declined, she loved being near the water…whether at the Tennessee River, where she could water ski with the best of ‘em or on family beach trips. Although her time in the ocean was limited due to being allergic to jellyfish, she still enjoyed her time in the sand soaking in the sun while watching her grandkids play.

Wanda was a faithful member of the Sandy Hook church of Christ in Mt. Pleasant where she leaves behind many friends who will miss her dearly.

She was very proud of her three children who survive, her daughters Brandy Rochelle and Tina Krusell and her son, Ronald “Homer” Glass, Jr. She was equally proud of their spouses, Ron Rochelle, Erik Krusell, and Becky Glass. Greater than that, “Nana” adored and cherished her grandchildren, Blake (Suzanne) Rochelle, Shawn (Samantha) Blalock, Kara Blalock, Kaitlyn Blalock, Aaron (Lily) Rochelle, Tyler Glass and Matthew Glass, and her precious great-grandsons, Ari Nolan Blalock and Anderson Ray Rochelle.

Wanda is survived by her brother Danny Sisk of Columbia and her sister Sandra Mitchell of Hohenwald. She is also survived by her stepchildren Amy Smith, Stan Smith, Jesse Busby; her step-grandchildren Amelia Krusell, Emma Krusell, Ben Sellers, Alyssia Anglin, Kara Steadman, Lillian Reid, Jackson Reid, Anthony Smith, Jackson Glass, Haley Busby, and Zoie Busby.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Delores Sisk; her brother, Kenny Sisk; her first husband and father of her children, Ronnie Glass; her second husband, Stanley Smith; and her stepson, Jason Glass.

The family will receive friends and visitors on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM, with Bro. Ronnie Frazier officiating. To follow, Wanda will be laid to rest at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN.

Pallbearers will be Homer Glass, Blake Rochelle, Shawn Blalock, Aaron Rochelle, Tyler Glass, William Mitchell, and Randy Mitchell.

The family would like to thank the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, Maury Regional EMS, Maury Regional Emergency Department, and Williams Funeral for the wonderful care they each provided.

The care of Ms. Wanda Faye Sisk Glass Smith and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com.

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/