    • Maury County Source

    OBITUARY: Ottis Edwin Guinn Jr.

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXt4Q_0vySIKpA00

    Ottis Edwin Guinn, Jr. passed away on October 6, 2024 in Columbia, TN.

    Born February 3, 1961 in Huntsville, AL to Ottis Edwin Guinn, Sr. and his wife, Ora Jeanette Prince Guinn.

    He is survived by his wife, Ina Neely Guinn, his mother and sister, Edwina Guinn Denning (Mrs. Lawrence J.).

    He is preceded in death by his father and sister, Eugenia Davis Briden.

    Loving husband, “Pappa” to Isabella and Haislee, stepfather to Manda Wagner (Mrs. Daniel L.), Devin Early, Cory Early, and Anna Tisdale; grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of two. Uncle to nieces Grace A. Highfill (Mrs. Michael Paul), Margaret L. West (Mrs. Mitchell S.), Angela R. McLeod, and Meghan E. Slater (Mrs. Mason). He loved Alabama football, playing with his nieces and children, board games, his German Shepherd, Jackson, and his many, many friends.

    A private Celebration of Life for the family will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. https://www.tnfunerals.com

    For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

