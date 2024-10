OBITUARY: William T. Oakley

William T. Oakley, was born on January 19th, 1948, to the late Tommy and Ruby Oakley. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 4, 2024. Also known as Speedy by his friends and family, William had an enduring love for life and a great sense of humor.

He was educated in the Maury County School System, playing football, and earning the nickname, Speedy Joe. William also enjoyed fishing, watching Westerns and football, working on cars, and engaging in various projects around his home, always eager to tackle a new challenge. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad in Chicago after well over 30 years of service.

William was a member of Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist in Columbia, where he was baptized. He will be remembered for his vibrant spirit, his dedication to his passions, and his impeccable work ethic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ronnie Oakley, James Oakley, and Clara J. Pierce.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, baby sister, Lillian Oakley; loving children, Tonya Oakley, Tamika Oakley (William Tolliver) Pierce, Lanea Oakley, William S. (Cherie Janyel) Mayes, and Yolanda Barnes; grandchildren, Wilson Davon Tolliver-Pierce, Essence Juliana Deja Tolliver-Pierce, Arielle Nerys Lai’lah Mayes, and Sterling Robinson; great-grandchildren, Jumir Legend Tolliver-Pierce and Juwelz Lpryce Fleming Pierce; his partner, Sheila Howell, bonus children and a host of living nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rosemont Cemetery. A visitation will also be held on Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Harold Pierce, William Crump, Robert Sanford, Jaydan Armstrong, Jahari Armstrong, Everett Rice, and Ronnie McGrone. Granddaughters and nieces will serve as floral bearers.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

